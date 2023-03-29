Chicago Capital LLC Takes Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Price Performance

K opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.23 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

