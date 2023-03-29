Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at UBS Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

PLCE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.55 million, a PE ratio of -91.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at $20,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 164,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 147,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 852.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 138,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $4,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.