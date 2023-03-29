Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 3.6% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,769,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,224,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,652.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,590.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,538.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,080.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,844.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

