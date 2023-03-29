Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$11.59 and a 52 week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($1.04). The company had revenue of C$314.38 million during the quarter.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

