Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $41.72. 35,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMPR. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.07 per share, with a total value of $382,925.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,797.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 23,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $884,793.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,650.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.07 per share, for a total transaction of $382,925.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,797.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,215. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 70,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,456,000 after acquiring an additional 570,681 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

