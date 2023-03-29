Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNK. B. Riley upped their target price on Cinemark from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. 1,323,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,256. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,054.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cinemark by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

