Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.70-$12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.73 billion. Cintas also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.70-12.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $479.00.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS traded up $15.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

