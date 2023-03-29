Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $1.99. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 404,543 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,020,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 736,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 118,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 610,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 127,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 2,630.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

