Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $1.99. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 404,543 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
Cipher Mining Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.09.
Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining
Cipher Mining Company Profile
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
