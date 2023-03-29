Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 34,537 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 270.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,537 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 96,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Trading Up 0.2 %

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. 1,085,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,487. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.29%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

