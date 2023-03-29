Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities accounts for about 0.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 392,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after buying an additional 127,113 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $2,548,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at $579,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $265,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,971 shares of company stock valued at $381,775 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CPK traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $127.25. 16,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,661. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $105.79 and a one year high of $142.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

