Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,185,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 144,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,022. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $107.62.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

