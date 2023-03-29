Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 14,612 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Copart by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.65. 276,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $73.91.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

