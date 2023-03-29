Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 253 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $61.57. 308,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,144. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

