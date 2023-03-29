Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,603 shares of company stock worth $22,800,610. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $835.57.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $825.93. 79,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,221. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $835.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $757.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $738.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

