Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 7.96% of Intellicheck worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 18.8% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

