Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 2,002 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.30.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.79. 231,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.16. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.