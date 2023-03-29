Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for 1.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after acquiring an additional 108,387 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 156,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $68.97. 466,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,838. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

