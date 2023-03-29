Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 452 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises 3.6% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $28,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWK traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $143.42. 92,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,799. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

