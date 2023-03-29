Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE RNP traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 157,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,407. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
