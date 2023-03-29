Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RNP traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 157,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,407. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $5,700,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

