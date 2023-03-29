Columbia India Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIN) Shares Down 0.1%

Columbia India Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Columbia India Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77.

About Columbia India Small Cap ETF

(Get Rating)

EGShares India Small Cap exchange-traded fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of the Indxx India Small Cap Index. The index is a free-float market capitalization weighted stock market index consists of a representative sample of Indian companies that Indxx LLC determines to be the representative of small market cap companies in India.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.