Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,678 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Comcast by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,534 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 78,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 1.0 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.81. 1,231,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,533,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $155.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

