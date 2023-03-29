Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Up 72.9% in March

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the February 28th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,296,000 after buying an additional 221,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,811,000 after buying an additional 270,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,595,000 after buying an additional 296,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,120,000 after buying an additional 135,410 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comerica Trading Up 0.4 %

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

CMA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,079,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,709. Comerica has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $97.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

