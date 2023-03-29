Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Community Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. Community Financial has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 31.78%. Analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Community Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. 36.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

