Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on CODYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €69.00 ($74.19) to €68.00 ($73.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €55.00 ($59.14) to €62.00 ($66.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.