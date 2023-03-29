Comparing Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass -599.57% -111.29% -88.60% DLocal 29.97% 34.44% 16.06%

Volatility & Risk

Society Pass has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLocal has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.9% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Society Pass and DLocal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $5.64 million 4.73 -$33.79 million ($1.38) -0.71 DLocal $244.12 million 18.21 $77.88 million $0.36 41.86

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass. Society Pass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLocal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Society Pass and DLocal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 2 0 3.00 DLocal 2 3 3 0 2.13

Society Pass currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 179.19%. DLocal has a consensus price target of $20.89, suggesting a potential upside of 38.61%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than DLocal.

Summary

DLocal beats Society Pass on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

