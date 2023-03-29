Conflux Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $560.42 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,393.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00323552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00072831 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.59 or 0.00558551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00435854 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003516 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,658,261,261 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,658,090,152.9055867 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.37966037 USD and is up 21.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $357,330,557.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.