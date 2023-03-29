Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 508,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $8.49.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
