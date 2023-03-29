Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 508,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,272,000. Nishkama Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 96.1% during the third quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 536,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 262,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 227,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, Cerberus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 994,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

