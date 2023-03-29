Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.79

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.79 and traded as low as C$15.15. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$15.20, with a volume of 4,795 shares trading hands.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$373.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.58.

Corby Spirit and Wine Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Corby Spirit and Wine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

Featured Stories

