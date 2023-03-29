Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Corning by 72.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,810,000 after buying an additional 476,621 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $241,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Corning by 12.6% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Corning by 17.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.20. 1,066,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,320. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

