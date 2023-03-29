Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupa Software from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Coupa Software from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an underweight rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $130.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,140,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,877,000 after purchasing an additional 159,913 shares during the last quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $3,872,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,137,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,503,000 after purchasing an additional 232,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,964,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,298,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after purchasing an additional 991,100 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

