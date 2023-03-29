Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 21.92%.
Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.
