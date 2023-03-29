Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

