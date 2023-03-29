Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 88.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of CCAP opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $425.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. UBS Group AG increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 57.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

