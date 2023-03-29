Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 88.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.
Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance
Shares of CCAP opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $425.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.63.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
