Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Short Interest Up 95.7% in March

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,810,000 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 15,230,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,556,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,149,000 after acquiring an additional 268,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,754,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,610,000 after buying an additional 1,305,895 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,723,000 after buying an additional 305,215 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,772,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,599,000 after buying an additional 4,581,323 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,633,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,730,000 after buying an additional 1,536,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,622,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,280. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

