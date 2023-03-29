Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Crexendo has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crexendo to earn $0.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,534. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crexendo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at $1,753,000. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

