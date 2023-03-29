Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Crexendo has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crexendo to earn $0.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
Crexendo Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CXDO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,534. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo
Crexendo Company Profile
Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crexendo (CXDO)
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
- Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
- Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.