Critical Analysis: Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) & Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) and Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $5.74 billion 4.16 $670.25 million $1.50 34.83 Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Patten Energy Solutions Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

58.1% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 11.67% 6.18% 4.30% Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Agnico Eagle Mines and Patten Energy Solutions Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 0 6 0 3.00 Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus target price of $70.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.95%.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Patten Energy Solutions Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine. The Southern Business segment consists of Pinos Altos mine, Creston Mascota mine, and La India mine. The Exploration segment represents the exploration offices in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Latin America. The company was founded by Paul Penna in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. engages in the marketing of natural gas, propane and petroleum products. It also intends to pursue an exploration program to continue the exploration and development of the mineral claims with a view to establish sufficient mineral-bearing reserves. The firm also engages in exploration, production and development of lithium properties. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Dolton, IL.

