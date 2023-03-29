Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1793 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE CRT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $780,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

