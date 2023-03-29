CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.76. 2,894,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,197,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

