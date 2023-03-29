CyberDragon Gold 24 Hour Volume Hits $197,805.21 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $197,805.21 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberDragon Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberDragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberDragon Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.