Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Update

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. 623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

