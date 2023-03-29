DA Davidson Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $23.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Shares of PINS opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -180.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,390 shares of company stock worth $8,063,883. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

