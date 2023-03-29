Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PLAY opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,290,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,050,385.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Randall L. Jones bought 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at $215,640.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,290,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,050,385.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,835 shares of company stock valued at $851,208 over the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.