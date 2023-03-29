Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of PLAY opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.54.
In related news, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,290,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,050,385.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Randall L. Jones bought 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at $215,640.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,290,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,050,385.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,835 shares of company stock valued at $851,208 over the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
