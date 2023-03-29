Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.94. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Randall L. Jones purchased 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,640.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Randall L. Jones bought 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,640.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,290,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,050,385.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,835 shares of company stock valued at $851,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.3% in the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,151,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,725,000 after purchasing an additional 87,756 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $15,213,000. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 113.1% in the third quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,880,000 after purchasing an additional 424,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $630,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

