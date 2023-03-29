Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $60.00. The company traded as low as $34.16 and last traded at $34.88. Approximately 312,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 988,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.
PLAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,290,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,050,385.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,835 shares of company stock worth $851,208. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 2.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $563.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
