Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $60.00. The company traded as low as $34.16 and last traded at $34.88. Approximately 312,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 988,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,290,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,050,385.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,835 shares of company stock worth $851,208. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 2.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 89,474 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $6,704,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $563.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.