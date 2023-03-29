DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,521,488 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2,671.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,521,488 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $65,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 121,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 74,361 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Insider Activity

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WFC traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,874,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,006,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $53.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

