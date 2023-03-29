DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.13% of Constellation Brands worth $54,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after purchasing an additional 440,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 984.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,928,000 after acquiring an additional 343,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

STZ stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.68. 370,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

