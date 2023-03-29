DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.13% of Crown Castle worth $77,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,421 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.40. 588,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.