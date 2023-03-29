DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $50.18 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.25% of Xylem worth $50,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after acquiring an additional 398,855 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of XYL stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $101.18. 765,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,495. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

