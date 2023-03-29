DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $73.74 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.49% of Bunge worth $73,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $96.95. The stock had a trading volume of 549,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,839. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.