DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459,092 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90,391 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $121,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

MCD stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.71. The stock had a trading volume of 980,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,177. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.56 and a 200 day moving average of $263.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

