DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 183,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,080,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.08% of Elevance Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELV traded down $3.70 on Wednesday, reaching $454.83. 385,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $476.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

